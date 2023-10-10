Руски сегмент Међународне свемирске станице искусио је цурење расхладне течности

NASA reported that a radiator on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) started leaking coolant on October 9th, marking the third incident involving Russian hardware at the station in less than a year. The leak was first noticed by flight controllers who observed flakes coming from one of the two radiators on the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), which was installed on the station in July 2021.

The station’s crew visually confirmed the leak after being informed by flight controllers. Although it remains unclear how much coolant was leaked and for how long, NASA stated that Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported the leak to be from a backup radiator on Nauka. This radiator was originally installed on the Rassvet module in 2010 and transferred to Nauka earlier this year through a series of spacewalks.

Both Roscosmos and NASA assured that the main thermal control system on Nauka is functioning properly, and there are no risks to the station or its crew. However, as a precautionary measure, the crew closed shutters on windows in the U.S. segment of the station to prevent contamination.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks on Russian vehicles at the ISS within the past year. In December, the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft experienced a coolant leak, leading to its replacement with an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft. In February, an uncrewed Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft also suffered a coolant leak. Roscosmos attributed these leaks to impacts with micrometeoroids or orbital debris, a conclusion that NASA officials have accepted.

It remains uncertain if the recent coolant leak will impact the upcoming spacewalks planned for the U.S. segment of the ISS. NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli are scheduled to perform station maintenance and collect science samples in a spacewalk on October 12th, followed by another maintenance spacewalk on October 20th.

