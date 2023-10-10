ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Међународна свемирска станица суочава се са још једним цурењем из руског модула Наука

ByВики Ставропулу

10. окт. 2023
Међународна свемирска станица суочава се са још једним цурењем из руског модула Наука

The International Space Station (ISS) has encountered yet another leak, and this time it is believed to be coolant from a backup radiator on the Russian Nauka module. Flight controllers noticed flakes from the Nauka radiator through cameras on the ISS, and the crew, led by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, confirmed the leak from the Cupola module’s windows. As a precaution, the window shutters on the US segment were closed to avoid any potential contamination.

While the crew is not in immediate danger, losing the backup radiator is not an ideal situation. The primary radiator is currently functioning well, but having a backup is crucial for redundancy and safety purposes.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the leak is indeed coming from Nauka’s backup radiator, which was delivered by a Space Shuttle mission and initially left on the Rassvet module. In April, it was transferred to Nauka during a spacewalk conducted by Roscosmos. Interestingly, a spacewalk in December 2022 to relocate another radiator had to be canceled due to a coolant leak observed from a docked Russian Soyuz vehicle. Additionally, an uncrewed Progress cargo spacecraft experienced its own coolant leak in February 2023.

Russian officials have tended to attribute leaks to micrometeoroid or orbital debris impacts rather than design or manufacturing flaws. However, it remains to be seen what explanation will be given this time around. Meanwhile, the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module has faced numerous issues, including extensive delays and unexpected thruster firings upon its arrival at the ISS in 2021.

NASA has scheduled a pair of spacewalks in October, with the first one involving European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen. It is uncertain whether these spacewalks will proceed as planned.

Извори:
– Russian space agency Roscosmos

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Наука

Соларне олује: претња модерној технологији и инфраструктури

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Древни прстенови на дрвету откривају разорну соларну олују која би данас могла да утиче на цивилизацију

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

НАСА-ин хеликоптер Ингенуити Марс поставља нови рекорд брзине на 62. лету

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сте пропустили

Наука

Соларне олује: претња модерној технологији и инфраструктури

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Древни прстенови на дрвету откривају разорну соларну олују која би данас могла да утиче на цивилизацију

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин хеликоптер Ингенуити Марс поставља нови рекорд брзине на 62. лету

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Научници пронашли обиље воде и угљеника у узорку астероида, подржавајући теорију о пореклу живота

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari