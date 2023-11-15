Rocket Plumes on the Moon: A Closer Look at Surface Effects

Landing on the moon has always been a challenging endeavor, and as NASA sets its sights on further lunar exploration through the Artemis program, understanding the effects of rocket plumes on the lunar surface becomes a crucial factor. With larger and more powerful landers planned for future missions, the risks associated with landing and liftoff operations are significantly magnified.

The unique environment on the moon, characterized by low gravity, no atmosphere, and a layer of fine dust and rock called lunar regolith, creates a complex scenario for spacecraft. As they touch down or lift off, their engines blast supersonic plumes of hot gas towards the surface, generating intense forces that kick up dust and eject rocks at high speeds. This poses various hazards such as visual obstructions, dust clouds that interfere with navigation and instrumentation, and potential damage to the lander and nearby hardware.

One critical concern is the erosion caused by these plumes. While Apollo-scale landers did not create craters upon landing, the effects of larger landers are yet to be determined. There is uncertainty regarding how much the upcoming Artemis missions’ landers will erode the surface and whether rapid cratering in the landing zone could jeopardize the stability of the lander and the safety of the astronauts on board.

To gain a better understanding of these plume-surface interactions (PSI), researchers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama have developed advanced software tools. These tools enable accurate predictions of PSI environments and assist in assessing risks for NASA’s future projects, including the Human Landing System and Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. They are also vital for planning missions to Mars.

By simulating the Apollo 12 lander engine plumes and their interaction with the lunar surface, NASA scientists at Marshall were able to closely match the predicted erosion with what actually occurred during landing. The simulations, conducted on supercomputers at NASA’s Ames Research Center, generated terabytes of data over several weeks of runtime.

With these new software tools and insights gained from simulations, NASA can proactively anticipate potential hazards, minimize risks to spacecraft and crew, and ensure the success of future lunar and interplanetary missions.

FAQ

П: Шта је програм Артемис?

A: The Artemis program is NASA’s initiative to explore the moon with human and robotic missions, aiming to establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

Q: Why is understanding rocket plumes important for lunar landings?

A: Rocket plumes generated during landing and liftoff operations can create hazards such as visual obstructions, dust clouds, and damage to the lander and nearby equipment. Studying their effects helps ensure safe and successful landings.

Q: What is shear stress?

A: Shear stress refers to the lateral (sideways) force applied over a specific area. It is a leading cause of erosion as fluids flow across a surface.

Извори:

NASA. (2023, November 15). Rocket exhaust on the moon: NASA supercomputers reveal surface effects. Retrieved from phys.org: https://phys.org/news/2023-11-rocket-exhaust-moon-nasa-supercomputers.html