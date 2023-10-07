ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Помрачење Сунца ће се догодити широм Северне Америке 14. октобра 2023

ByГабриел Ботха

7. окт. 2023
Помрачење Сунца ће се догодити широм Северне Америке 14. октобра 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a solar eclipse will occur across North America. The eclipse will be annular, meaning that the moon will not completely block out the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect for viewers along the darkest part of the path. The eclipse will start over the Pacific Ocean west of Vancouver Island and track southeast, making landfall in Oregon. It will then cross seven other U.S. states before moving to Mexico and South America.

In Canada, the eclipse will be a partial eclipse. Different regions will experience varying levels of visibility. Vancouver and B.C.’s Okanagan region will see around 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces 10%.

Viewing the eclipse directly without proper eye protection is not safe, as it can cause severe eye injury. Specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing is advised. It is also cautioned not to view the eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter.

An interactive map of the eclipse’s path is available online for those interested in tracking its trajectory. Hotels along the path of the eclipse are already booking up, so it is advised to secure accommodations in advance if planning to travel to view the eclipse.

Извор: Глобал Невс

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Истраживање квантног разбијања: нова перспектива класичног и квантног света

9. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Важност управљања поставкама сагласности

9. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Како свемирски телескоп Џејмс Веб преписује наше разумевање универзума

9. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Истраживање квантног разбијања: нова перспектива класичног и квантног света

9. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Важност управљања поставкама сагласности

9. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Како свемирски телескоп Џејмс Веб преписује наше разумевање универзума

9. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Соларна сонда Паркер обара рекорде као најбржи објекат који је направио човек

9. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari