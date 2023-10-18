ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Напредак у мерењу ширења универзума

ByМампхо Бресциа

18. окт. 2023
Напредак у мерењу ширења универзума

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Извори:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА објављује детаљне слике Јупитеровог месеца Ио и открива нове карактеристике Јупитерове атмосфере

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Новопронађени ЦЦТВ снимак открива бљесак светлости који претходи гласном праску у Мелбурну

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Преживети пропаст Сунца: Судбина планете В

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА објављује детаљне слике Јупитеровог месеца Ио и открива нове карактеристике Јупитерове атмосфере

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Новопронађени ЦЦТВ снимак открива бљесак светлости који претходи гласном праску у Мелбурну

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Преживети пропаст Сунца: Судбина планете В

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Нова стања електрона у растопљеним солима могу утицати на перформансе реактора на слано гориво

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari