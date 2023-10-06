ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Револуционарни материјал: четири пута јачи од челика и пет пута лакши

ByГабриел Ботха

6. окт. 2023
Револуционарни материјал: четири пута јачи од челика и пет пута лакши

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

Извори:
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– Оригинални чланак: [убаци извор]

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА ракетна мисија коју води научник индијског порекла да проучава ефекте прстенастог помрачења Сунца на горњу атмосферу Земље

7. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Утицај БлуеВалкер 3 сателита на астрономију: нова открића и забринутости

7. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Важност сагласности и приватности за колачиће у онлајн маркетингу

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА ракетна мисија коју води научник индијског порекла да проучава ефекте прстенастог помрачења Сунца на горњу атмосферу Земље

7. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Утицај БлуеВалкер 3 сателита на астрономију: нова открића и забринутости

7. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Важност сагласности и приватности за колачиће у онлајн маркетингу

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Космичке литице: откривање скривене звезде рођења

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari