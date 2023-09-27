ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Научници развијају алат заснован на бактеријама за разумевање односа између структуре и функције ћелијских органела

ByГабриел Ботха

27. септембар 2023
Научници развијају алат заснован на бактеријама за разумевање односа између структуре и функције ћелијских органела

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have developed a bacteria-based tool to investigate the relationship between the structure and function of cell organelles. The tool targets and dismantles the outer membrane of organelles, allowing scientists to study how changes in shape affect organelle function. The findings of the study, which focused on mitochondria, Golgi bodies, and the nucleus, were published in Cell Reports.

Mitochondria are known as the energy powerhouses of cells, while Golgi bodies act as factories and packagers of proteins, and the nucleus serves as the control center of a cell. One interesting observation made by the researchers is that changes in shape can affect organelle function. For example, in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, mitochondria become enlarged and disorganized, and in those with accelerated aging disease, the nucleus is misshapen.

The tool developed by the researchers, called ActuAtor, uses Listeria bacteria to target and break open organelle membranes from within the cell. Previous methods for studying organelles involved probing the cell from the outside, but ActuAtor allows for precise targeting and manipulation from inside the cell. The researchers demonstrated ActuAtor’s effectiveness by successfully fragmenting mitochondria in human epithelial cells.

Furthermore, ActuAtor was repurposed to disperse protein aggregates that accumulate in cells under environmental stress, such as changes in temperature or lack of oxygen. The researchers believe that this application of the tool may have implications for treating neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, which are characterized by protein aggregation in brain cells.

This bacteria-based tool offers a novel approach to studying the relationship between organelle structure and function within cells. Further research using ActuAtor may shed light on how changes in organelle shape impact cellular processes and contribute to the development of various diseases.

Source: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine [No URL provided]

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА одлаже лансирање мисије Псицхе Астероид да ажурира конфигурацију потисника

29. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Откриће древног фосила морске корњаче пружа увид у еволуциону историју

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Разумевање колачића и политика приватности

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА одлаже лансирање мисије Псицхе Астероид да ажурира конфигурацију потисника

29. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Откриће древног фосила морске корњаче пружа увид у еволуциону историју

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Разумевање колачића и политика приватности

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Древне речне поплаве у Гангетској равници пружају увид у будуће суперпоплаве

29. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari