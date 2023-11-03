Напредак у квантном сенсингу: превазилажење насумичне ротације честица

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have made significant progress in the field of quantum sensing by utilizing the nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center within a single nanodiamond. Their groundbreaking study, published in Nature Communications, addresses the issue of random particle rotation, a challenge that has hindered traditional methods of magnetic resonance detection.

The ability to detect and analyze molecules under physiological in situ conditions is crucial for understanding biological processes and revealing conformational changes in biomolecules during physiological functions. The NV center quantum sensor offers high sensitivity, excellent biocompatibility, and the ability to detect single molecules using magnetic resonance at room temperature. This makes it an ideal candidate for physiological in situ detection compared to conventional magnetic spectrum resonance instruments.

However, previous studies tracking the movement of nanodiamonds in living cells revealed their random rotation, both inside the cell and on the cell membrane. This rotational motion rendered the existing magnetic resonance detection methods ineffective. To overcome this challenge, the research team developed an amplitude-modulation sequence that generates equally spaced energy levels on the NV center.

When the energy level of the NV center matches that of the target molecule, resonance occurs, leading to a change in the state of the NV center. By scanning the modulation frequency, the researchers were able to obtain electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy of the target molecule. Importantly, the position of the spectral peak is unaffected by the spatial orientation of the NV center, overcoming the limitations caused by random particle rotation.

The research team demonstrated the effectiveness of their approach by measuring ions in the solution environment of nanodiamonds using EPR spectroscopy under in situ conditions. Specifically, they successfully detected oxygen vanadium ions, which have biological functions. The EPR spectrum measured by a single moving nanodiamond allowed for the analysis and determination of the ultra-fine constant of these ions.

This breakthrough not only showcases the feasibility of using the NV center in nanodiamonds for in situ magnetic resonance detection in living cells but also expands the detection capabilities from solid conditions to an aqueous solution environment. The researchers believe that their work will open up new avenues for studying intracellular physiological processes and advancing the field of quantum sensing in life sciences.

Питања:

Q: What is the NV center?

A: The NV center refers to the nitrogen-vacancy center, which is a defect in a diamond crystal lattice composed of a substitutional nitrogen atom and an adjacent lattice vacancy.

Q: What is electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy?

A: EPR spectroscopy is a technique used to study the behavior of unpaired electrons in molecules or materials by subjecting them to a magnetic field and measuring the energy absorbed or emitted.

Q: How does the amplitude-modulation sequence overcome random particle rotation?

A: The amplitude-modulation sequence generates equally spaced energy levels on the NV center, enabling resonance to occur when the energy levels match those of the target molecule. This allows for accurate detection regardless of the spatial orientation of the NV center caused by random particle rotation.