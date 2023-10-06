Квантни физичари симулирају супер дифузију на квантном рачунару

Quantum physicists at Trinity College Dublin have achieved a significant milestone by simulating super diffusion in a system of interacting quantum particles on a quantum computer. This breakthrough, made possible through a collaboration with IBM Dublin, opens up new avenues for research in condensed matter physics and materials science.

The team used a 27-qubit quantum computer located in IBM’s lab in New York but programmed remotely from Dublin. Quantum computing, a burgeoning field, shows promise for both commercial applications and fundamental research. Through the simulation, the researchers aimed to gain insights into quantum transport calculations, which are highly challenging to solve on classical computers.

Quantum simulation allows scientists to study the dynamics of complex quantum systems with interacting constituents. The advantage of using a quantum computer for these simulations is that the quantum system itself is described by a wavefunction, eliminating the need for exponentially increasing classical resources. This makes quantum simulation an attractive approach for studying quantum dynamics.

In this particular study, the team focused on simulating spin chains, which serve as models for understanding magnetism in more complex materials. They investigated the long-time behavior of spin excitations and observed super diffusion, which is characterized by faster transport as the system size increases. The researchers were able to verify the presence of the Kardar-Parisi-Zhang equation, which describes the stochastic growth of surfaces, in the quantum dynamics of the simulated system.

Programming quantum computers comes with its own set of challenges. One significant challenge is dealing with errors and disturbances caused by noise and environmental factors. Minimizing the runtime of a program is crucial to mitigate the impact of these disturbances on the results.

This achievement by Trinity College Dublin’s quantum physicists underscores the potential of quantum computing in advancing our understanding of fundamental physics and facilitating future technological advancements. As quantum simulation becomes more prevalent, Trinity’s Quantum Alliance, in partnership with IBM and other industrial collaborators, is well-positioned to drive further innovation in the field.

Извор:

– Nathan Keenan, Niall F. Robertson, Tara Murphy, Sergiy Zhuk, John Goold, “Evidence of Kardar-Parisi-Zhang scaling on a digital quantum simulator” (npj Quantum Information, 2023)