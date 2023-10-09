ЦитиЛифе

Узбудљив астрономски догађај: Октобарско прстенасто помрачење

ByМампхо Бресциа

9. окт. 2023
On October 14, 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time, a spectacular celestial event called an annular eclipse will occur over the western United States. During this event, the moon will pass in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” in the sky. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon will not completely block the sun, resulting in an annulus of light around the moon.

Although Boulder, Colorado is not in the path of the full annular eclipse, residents can still witness an impressive partial eclipse. John Keller, the director of the Fiske Planetarium at CU Boulder, recommends using solar viewing glasses to safely observe the eclipse. Keller also shares that an annular eclipse occurs approximately twice a year somewhere on the globe, but for any given location, they are much rarer.

In April 2024, another astronomical event will occur—the total solar eclipse. During this event, the moon will completely block the face of the sun, allowing observers to see the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere. This total eclipse will travel from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Maine and Nova Scotia. Boulder residents can expect a partial eclipse during this time.

Studying eclipses provides astronomers with the opportunity to observe the sun’s corona and study the solar wind, which can impact Earth’s aurora borealis, satellites, power grids, and communications. Humans have been observing eclipses for thousands of years, as evidenced by ancient sun-watching practices at sites like Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

The October annular eclipse offers a unique opportunity for people in the United States to connect with a tradition that spans millennia. Whether observing from Chaco Canyon or Boulder, the wonder of celestial events continues to captivate and inspire awe in humans today.

Извори:
– Fiske Planetarium – CU Boulder
– NASA’s Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Helioshpere (PUNCH) project

