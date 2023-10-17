ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Истраживачи манипулишу светлошћу да би опонашали ефекте гравитације, отварајући могућности за 6Г комуникацију

ByГабриел Ботха

17. окт. 2023
Истраживачи манипулишу светлошћу да би опонашали ефекте гравитације, отварајући могућности за 6Г комуникацију

A recent study published in Physical Review A has revealed that a team of researchers was able to manipulate the behavior of light in a way that replicates the effects of gravity. Led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University, the researchers explored whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals are materials that can control and manipulate light through a periodic arrangement of different materials.

By introducing lattice distortion to the photonic crystals, the researchers disrupted the regular spacing and created a curved beam trajectory within the crystal, resembling the path of light near massive celestial bodies like black holes. Using silicon distorted photonic crystals and terahertz waves, the team successfully demonstrated the deflection of these waves.

The implications of this research are vast, with significant implications for optics, materials science, and the development of 6G communications. The ability to manipulate light in a manner similar to gravity opens up possibilities for advanced applications in telecommunications. By harnessing gravitational effects, photonic crystals could pave the way for advancements in the field of graviton physics.

This study showcases the potential of photonic crystals to bend light and control its behavior, giving scientists a new tool to explore the manipulation of light in various fields. The findings highlight the importance of understanding and replicating the effects of gravity in the development of innovative technologies. This research not only expands our knowledge of light manipulation but also has far-reaching implications for fundamental physics.

Извори:
– Kanji Nanjyo et al, “Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals,” Physical Review A (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522
– Универзитет Тохоку

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Ометају роботи: Доказ о „друштвеном лелујању“ на радном месту

18. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Студија показује да људи мање обраћају пажњу на посао када мисле да су га роботи проверили

18. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Проналажење звезданих токова: Улога НАСА-иног римског свемирског телескопа Ненси Грејс

18. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

Ометају роботи: Доказ о „друштвеном лелујању“ на радном месту

18. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Студија показује да људи мање обраћају пажњу на посао када мисле да су га роботи проверили

18. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Проналажење звезданих токова: Улога НАСА-иног римског свемирског телескопа Ненси Грејс

18. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Разорни утицај пожара на Пантанал 2020

18. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari