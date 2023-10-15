ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Делимично помрачење Сунца очарало је неке становнике Њу Хемпшира

ByГабриел Ботха

15. окт. 2023
Делимично помрачење Сунца очарало је неке становнике Њу Хемпшира

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

Извори:
– НАСА

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Хелиосфера: Џиновски мехур који окружује наш соларни систем

16. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Разумевање колачића: шта треба да знате

16. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

НАСА открила астероид који се приближава Земљи

16. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Хелиосфера: Џиновски мехур који окружује наш соларни систем

16. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Разумевање колачића: шта треба да знате

16. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

НАСА открила астероид који се приближава Земљи

16. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Мистериозна потрага за планетом девет: чињеница или фикција?

16. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari