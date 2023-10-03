ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА-ино прикупљање узорака ОСИРИС-РЕк превазилази очекивања, успоравајући процес курирања

ByМампхо Бресциа

3. окт. 2023
НАСА-ино прикупљање узорака ОСИРИС-РЕк превазилази очекивања, успоравајући процес курирања

The initial curation process for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx sample collection from asteroid Bennu is progressing slower than anticipated, but for a good reason. The amount of material collected exceeded expectations, resulting in a methodical approach to disassembling the TAGSAM head, which holds the bulk of the asteroid material.

After the collection event on Bennu three years ago, scientists expected to find some asteroid material in the canister outside the TAGSAM head. However, they discovered an abundance of dark particles coating the inside of the canister lid and base. This unexpected finding has caused the curation process to take longer than anticipated.

The first sample collected from outside the TAGSAM head, on the avionics deck, is currently being analyzed using various techniques. Scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, and X-ray diffraction are being employed to gain a better understanding of the sample’s composition and properties.

The SEM analysis will provide a chemical and morphological analysis, while infrared measurements will indicate the presence of hydrated minerals and organic-rich particles. X-ray diffraction will identify the minerals present in the sample and provide an indication of their proportions.

The ongoing quick-look analysis will offer valuable data to researchers as they prepare to analyze the larger pieces of the sample in more detail. In the coming weeks, the curation team plans to move the TAGSAM head to a specialized glovebox for disassembly and to reveal the bulk sample.

Sources: NASA, Lockheed Martin

Дефиниције:

  • НАСА: An independent agency of the United States Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program and aerospace research. Its mission is to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.
  • ОСИРИС-РЕк: A spacecraft launched in 2016 to investigate how planets formed, improve our understanding of near-Earth asteroids, and collect a sample from asteroid Bennu.

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Наука

Откривена нова метода за енергетски ефикасну производњу урее

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Древна архитектонска техника инспирише нови приступ побољшању перформанси метал-органског оквира

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Важност управљања поставкама колачића за персонализовано веб искуство

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Откривена нова метода за енергетски ефикасну производњу урее

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Древна архитектонска техника инспирише нови приступ побољшању перформанси метал-органског оквира

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Важност управљања поставкама колачића за персонализовано веб искуство

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Јужнокорејски истраживачи протестују против владиног смањења буџета за истраживање

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari