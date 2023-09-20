Древна дрвена конструкција, процењена на преко 475,000 година, откривена у Африци

Researchers have uncovered what appears to be the world’s oldest known wooden structure on the banks of the Kalambo River in Zambia and Tanzania. This structure, estimated to be over 475,000 years old, predates the emergence of modern humans. The arrangement of logs was made by shaping two logs using sharp stone tools and may have served as a walkway or platform for human ancestors who lived in the area.

Marks on the logs indicate that they were cut, chopped, and scraped using various stone tools found at the site. A bushwillow log rests on top of another log, secured by a large inverted U-shaped notch. Professor Larry Barham, the lead archaeologist from the University of Liverpool, believes that the structure could have been part of a walkway, a foundation for a platform, or even a place for storage or shelter.

The wooden items discovered at the site were dated to at least 476,000 years old, well before the emergence of Homo sapiens. It is likely that Homo heidelbergensis, a precursor to modern humans, crafted this structure. The discovery is significant as wood rarely survives for such long periods, but the waterlogged sediments at Kalambo Falls helped preserve the wood.

In addition to the log structure, other wooden items were found, including a digging stick, a wedge, a split branch that may have been part of a trap, and a log cut at both ends. These findings suggest that early humans were using large-scale materials, such as stone and wood, to shape and transform their environment.

The researchers plan to continue excavations at the site and hope to work with the Zambian government to have Kalambo Falls recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Dr. Sonia Harmand of Stony Brook University described the discovery as groundbreaking, emphasizing its value in increasing our understanding of the use of organic materials during early human evolution.

