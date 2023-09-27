ЦитиЛифе

Гигатона гаса метана заробљена испод морског дна, открива нова студија

Мампхо Бресциа

27. септембар 2023
Гигатона гаса метана заробљена испод морског дна, открива нова студија

A recent study conducted by a cross-disciplinary team of researchers from the Georgia Tech University has shed light on the biological processes that contribute to the formation and stability of methane clathrates, ice cages that trap methane gas under the seafloor. These formations have significant implications for climate change and have previously been associated with offshore drilling accidents, such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Methane clathrates are ice-like structures that prevent the release of methane gas into the atmosphere by trapping it within the cages. The team of researchers, led by Jennifer Glass and Raquel Lieberman, discovered a previously unknown class of bacterial proteins that play a crucial role in the formation and stability of methane clathrates. These proteins were found to effectively suppress the growth of methane clathrates, similar to commercial chemicals used in drilling, but without being toxic, eco-friendly, and scalable.

The study, funded by NASA, not only enhances our understanding of Earth’s natural biological systems but also has implications beyond our planet. The findings could inform the search for life in the solar system, as methane clathrate formations have been discovered on other celestial bodies.

Understanding the mechanisms that contribute to the stability of methane clathrates is crucial for ensuring the safety of offshore drilling and the transportation of natural gas. By utilizing non-toxic and environmentally friendly inhibitors, the risk of accidents caused by the buildup of methane clathrates can be significantly reduced.

The research, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, emphasizes the importance of collaboration across disciplines and highlights the benefits of fundamental scientific research. The discovery of these novel bacterial proteins opens up new possibilities for mitigating the release of methane gas and provides insights into the complex interactions of biological systems with the environment.

Извори:
– NOAA – Methane Clathrate Image
– PNAS Nexus Journal – “Morphological impact of inhibitors on methane clathrate”

By Мампхо Бресциа

