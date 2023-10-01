ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Иновативни носиви фластер за континуирано праћење глукозе

ByМампхо Бресциа

1. окт. 2023
Иновативни носиви фластер за континуирано праћење глукозе

A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a wearable patch that can detect glucose levels in human sweat, as well as monitor body temperature and pH levels. Continuous monitoring of sweat can provide valuable insights into human health, particularly glucose levels in the body.

The wearable sensor utilizes a laser-modified graphene nanocomposite material to detect glucose levels in sweat. This material allows for real-time and non-invasive biomarker detection. Previous sweat biosensors faced limitations in detecting low biomarker concentration levels and variability in factors such as pH, salinity, and temperature. However, this novel device has overcome these limitations by accounting for variability and measuring glucose levels specifically for weeks at a time.

By using a laser treatment, the researchers were able to prevent “agglomeration” of the nanocomposite material, enhancing its performance. The device also takes into account fluctuations in sweat, pH, and body temperature caused by activities like exercise and eating, providing accurate calibration for glucose measurement.

The wearable patch is approximately twice the size of a postage stamp and is affixed to the skin with adhesive tape. It wirelessly transmits collected data to a computer or mobile device for real-time monitoring and analysis.

The sensor demonstrates notable sensitivity and stability over an extended period, making it a low-cost and convenient platform for continual analysis of sweat under diverse conditions. This innovation holds great potential for individual and population health, personalized medicine, and precision nutrition.

Overall, the wearable patch offers an efficient and reliable solution for continuous glucose monitoring, providing individuals with a convenient and accurate means of monitoring their health in real-time.

Извори:
– ИАНС (није наведен УРЛ)

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Астероид 2008 КИ: Детаљи и потенцијалне последице

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari