ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Научници откривају нове доказе о Зеландији, скривеном континенту

ByРоберт Андрев

8. окт. 2023
Научници откривају нове доказе о Зеландији, скривеном континенту

Scientists in New Zealand have recently made a remarkable discovery that provides fresh insights into the hidden continent of Zealandia. This discovery sheds light on the tectonic history of Zealandia and offers evidence for the breakup of the supercontinent Gondwana.

Zealandia, a mostly submerged landmass covering approximately five million square kilometers, has been a subject of great interest for scientists. In their recent study published in the scientific journal Tectonics, researchers detail their findings regarding Zealandia’s volcanism and geological structure.

The study revealed the existence of a massive volcanic region along the edge of Gondwana, estimated to be the size of New Zealand itself. This volcanic activity occurred between 100 and 60 million years ago when Zealandia broke away from the supercontinent. Magnetic signatures found in seabed rock samples and seafloor surveys were crucial in identifying this volcanic region. The rocks displayed similar characteristics to those found in New Zealand and other nearby areas, providing further confirmation.

Remarkably, the study also highlighted Zealandia’s ancient granite formation known as the Median Batholith. This granite “backbone” stretches for 4,000 kilometers from New Caledonia. The researchers believe that studying this granite formation will offer crucial insights into Zealandia’s geological history.

While this study represents a significant milestone in understanding Zealandia, there is still much more to explore and discover about this hidden continent. The scientists involved in the research stress the importance of conducting further exploration to uncover Zealandia’s complete story.

Beyond contributing to our knowledge of Zealandia, this study also enhances our understanding of tectonic processes and the evolution of Earth’s continents. It adds to the growing body of research that helps us piece together the puzzle of our planet’s geological past.

Извори:
– Tectonics (journal)
– Research paper by Mortimer, Nick et al.

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Наука

Соларне олује: претња модерној технологији и инфраструктури

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Древни прстенови на дрвету откривају разорну соларну олују која би данас могла да утиче на цивилизацију

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

НАСА-ин хеликоптер Ингенуити Марс поставља нови рекорд брзине на 62. лету

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сте пропустили

Наука

Соларне олује: претња модерној технологији и инфраструктури

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Древни прстенови на дрвету откривају разорну соларну олују која би данас могла да утиче на цивилизацију

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин хеликоптер Ингенуити Марс поставља нови рекорд брзине на 62. лету

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Научници пронашли обиље воде и угљеника у узорку астероида, подржавајући теорију о пореклу живота

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari