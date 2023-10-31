Алан Стерн се припрема за суборбитални свемирски лет у мисији Виргин Галацтиц

Alan Stern, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) and principal investigator of NASA’s New Horizons mission, is about to fulfill his childhood dream of going to space. On Virgin Galactic’s Galactic 05 mission, Stern will be among the crew on their fifth commercial flight. He will soon join the ranks of the few who have ventured beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Preparing for spaceflight is no easy task. Stern has undergone extensive training, including three centrifuge sessions and three high-performance jet flights. The jet flights exposed him to high levels of acceleration, helping his body acclimate to the rapid speeds experienced during launch. While physically demanding, Stern believes the actual flight will not be as strenuous.

Throughout his career, Stern has been working toward this moment. He scuba dived, traveled to the South Pole, became a commercial pilot, and even worked as a state-certified Emergency Medical Technician. He applied multiple times to become a NASA space shuttle mission specialist and has been an advocate for scientists to travel into space via commercial space flight. His efforts have helped shift the focus of companies like Virgin and Blue Origin from solely catering to tourists to accommodating researchers and educators as well.

For Stern’s upcoming flight, he has eight objectives laid out by SwRI. The flight will serve as preparation for his next suborbital flight funded by NASA, which will focus solely on research. During the flight, he aims to familiarize himself with the real experience and compare it to the training simulations. Stern will also wear a bioharness to monitor his blood pressure and heart rate. This data will be compared to previous tests, providing valuable insights for future research flights.

Despite some concerns about the risks involved, Stern’s excitement overrides any fear. His biggest worry is falling ill right before the flight. However, with his experience of over 24 zero-g flights, he remains confident in his ability to handle potentially dangerous situations.

