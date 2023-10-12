ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Филаменти прашине и гаса откривени на запањујућој инфрацрвеној слици НГЦ 346

ByМампхо Бресциа

12. окт. 2023
Филаменти прашине и гаса откривени на запањујућој инфрацрвеној слици НГЦ 346

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

