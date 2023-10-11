ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Путовање до 16 Психе: НАСА-ина амбициозна мисија проучавања изузетног астероида

ByМампхо Бресциа

11. окт. 2023
Путовање до 16 Психе: НАСА-ина амбициозна мисија проучавања изузетног астероида

NASA is embarking on an exciting space mission called Psyche, which involves sending a spacecraft on a 2.2-billion-mile journey to an asteroid named 16 Psyche. Unlike ordinary space rocks, 16 Psyche is believed to be the remaining metal core of a planet that lost its outer layers ages ago. If this hypothesis is accurate, the asteroid has the potential to provide valuable insights into the core of Earth, as both 16 Psyche and our planet are expected to have similar metallic compositions consisting of iron and nickel.

However, even if the scientists are mistaken and Psyche turns out to be a different cosmic object, it would still be a cause for celebration. In fact, the second possibility proposed by the team is that 16 Psyche is made up of material that originated close to the sun and underwent a transformation process where the oxygen atoms disconnected from the iron atoms, leaving behind the metal form. This type of material has long been theorized by planetary scientists but has never been found in the solar system before now.

The Psyche mission, slated to launch on October 12 atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, aims to explore this intriguing asteroid and potentially rewrite our understanding of the early solar system. One notable aspect of this mission is the use of Hall Effect thrusters, which are a propulsion system that ionizes xenon gas using electricity. The resulting charged ions create an electric field, propelling the spacecraft at an incredibly fast speed of 15 kilometers per second.

After the launch, the Psyche spacecraft will begin its journey towards 16 Psyche, assisted by the Hall Effect thrusters. Once it reaches the vicinity of Mars, it will utilize a gravitational slingshot maneuver to gain the necessary velocity to reach the asteroid. Upon arrival, the spacecraft will employ several measurement tools to study the asteroid’s composition and magnetic field, providing valuable data and potential insights into the formation of the early solar system.

This ambitious mission is expected to revolutionize our understanding of asteroids and the origins of celestial bodies. Psyche’s discoveries will undoubtedly leave a significant mark in the field of astronomy, offering us a glimpse into the mysteries of our cosmic neighborhood.

By Мампхо Бресциа

