ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА-ини нови хоризонти за проширење мисије, фокусирање на податке о хелиофизици

ByВики Ставропулу

2. окт. 2023
НАСА-ини нови хоризонти за проширење мисије, фокусирање на податке о хелиофизици

NASA has announced an updated plan for its New Horizons spacecraft to continue its exploration of the outer solar system. Beginning in fiscal year 2025, New Horizons will shift its focus to gathering unique heliophysics data during an extended, low-activity mode of operations. This new path also allows for the possibility of a future close flyby of a Kuiper Belt object, should one be identified.

The decision to extend the mission until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt in 2028 through 2029 was made to take full advantage of New Horizons’ position in our solar system and its ability to answer important questions about our heliosphere. The extended mission will be primarily funded by NASA’s Planetary Science Division and jointly managed by NASA’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions.

In order to accommodate the extended operations of New Horizons, NASA will assess the budget impact and make adjustments within the New Frontiers program, including rebalancing funding for science research and data analysis. This may potentially affect future projects within the program.

New Horizons, launched in 2006, has already provided valuable insights into the outer reaches of our solar system. It completed its primary mission by visiting the dwarf planet Pluto and later flew by the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The spacecraft’s continued exploration will contribute to our understanding of the formation of our solar system and provide opportunities for multidisciplinary science.

Извор: НАСА

Note: This article is a summary of the original source article published by NASA on October 2, 2023, which can be found at the following URL: [insert URL here]

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Наука

Кина планира да прошири своју свемирску станицу јер се ИСС ближи крају животног века

5. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Нортхроп Грумман удружује снаге са Воиагер Спаце у Цоммерциал Спаце Статион Вентуре

5. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Како је физика спасила атом: разумевање грађевних блокова стварности

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Кина планира да прошири своју свемирску станицу јер се ИСС ближи крају животног века

5. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Нортхроп Грумман удружује снаге са Воиагер Спаце у Цоммерциал Спаце Статион Вентуре

5. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Како је физика спасила атом: разумевање грађевних блокова стварности

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Откривена нова метода за енергетски ефикасну производњу урее

5. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari