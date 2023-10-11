ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА открива слике и анализу узорка астероида Бенну

ByГабриел Ботха

11. окт. 2023
НАСА открива слике и анализу узорка астероида Бенну

NASA has showcased the initial images and preliminary scientific analysis of the largest sample ever collected from asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx mission successfully gathered rock and dust samples from Bennu in 2020, and the capsule containing the samples safely landed in the Utah desert just over two weeks ago.

The choice of Bennu as a sampling target was based on its abundance of organic compounds and its orbit, which intersects with Earth’s orbit, simplifying the mission compared to reaching the Asteroid Belt. NASA researchers are optimistic about discovering “bonus particles” in the sample, such as black dust and debris observed on the sample collector.

During the collection process, a flap meant to seal the sample collector got wedged open with a piece of rock, leading to the loss of some finer material. However, the excess of material gathered from Bennu is seen as a positive outcome. According to Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, the extensive amount of material collected is “really spectacular.”

Data collected by the spacecraft also revealed that the particles on Bennu’s surface were loosely packed, resembling a pit of plastic balls. This discovery provides valuable insights into the composition of the asteroid and could be helpful in developing strategies to divert its trajectory if necessary in the future.

While the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are currently low, NASA estimates that the odds will increase to approximately 1 in 1750 between the mid-2100s and the year 2300. Therefore, a better understanding of Bennu’s composition is crucial for any potential mitigation efforts.

Извори: НАСА

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА открива воду и угљеник у узорку астероида

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Помрачење Сунца у староседелачким културама: поштовање традиције и учења о култури

14. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

НАСА-ин астронаут Френк Рубио прилагођава се животу на Земљи после једногодишње свемирске мисије

14. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА открива воду и угљеник у узорку астероида

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Помрачење Сунца у староседелачким културама: поштовање традиције и учења о култури

14. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин астронаут Френк Рубио прилагођава се животу на Земљи после једногодишње свемирске мисије

14. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Прстенасто помрачење Сунца и други небески догађаји у октобру 2023

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari