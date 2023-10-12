ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА је спремна да покрене мисију на астероид Псицхе богату металима

ByГабриел Ботха

12. окт. 2023
НАСА је спремна да покрене мисију на астероид Псицхе богату металима

NASA is preparing to launch a highly-anticipated mission to the asteroid Psyche. The launch is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission to Psyche has been in the works for years and has faced a one-year delay. The asteroid is of particular interest to scientists because it is believed to be rich in metals, including iron and nickel. By studying Psyche up close, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation and composition of the Earth’s core.

The spacecraft that will be used for this mission is called the Psyche spacecraft. It is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments that will allow it to gather data about the asteroid’s surface and composition.

NASA’s launch of the Psyche mission marks another milestone in the exploration of our solar system. By studying asteroids like Psyche, scientists can learn more about the early history of our solar system and potentially gain insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This mission is part of NASA’s larger goal of studying asteroids and other celestial bodies to better understand the formation and evolution of our solar system. Through these scientific endeavors, we can expand our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

Извори:
– TNM NEWS+MARKETS Membership
– НАСА

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе креће у мисију на метални астероид

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Утицај помрачења Сунца на временске услове

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе почиње путовање до металног астероида

14. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе креће у мисију на метални астероид

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Утицај помрачења Сунца на временске услове

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе почиње путовање до металног астероида

14. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

НАСА открива прве узорке са астероида Бенну

14. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari