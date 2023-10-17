ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА проналази потенцијалне трагове о пореклу живота на Земљи у узорцима астероида

ByМампхо Бресциа

17. окт. 2023
НАСА проналази потенцијалне трагове о пореклу живота на Земљи у узорцима астероида

NASA has announced that samples collected from the asteroid Bennu contain carbon, water, and possible insights into the origins of life on Earth. The samples were collected by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which spent two years studying Bennu before descending to its surface and returning to Earth.

The initial analysis of the “bonus” sample collected from Bennu’s exterior is highly promising. Scientists identified abundant carbon, as well as clay minerals containing water. These elements could have potentially crashed into Earth billions of years ago, assisting in the development of life on our planet.

While the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, the material found on the exterior of the canister was carefully preserved for analysis. NASA and scientists around the world will spend the next two years studying the samples in detail. The agency has committed to preserving at least 70% of the sample for research that will continue for decades.

These findings open up new possibilities for understanding the processes that led to the emergence of life on Earth. By studying the composition of asteroids like Bennu, scientists hope to gain insights into the ingredients necessary for life and how they may have been transported to our planet.

The investigation into the asteroid samples represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the origins of life. The data collected from Bennu has the potential to reshape our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

Извори:
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft mission
– NASA officials at the Johnson Space Center

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Наука

Ризик од астероида у близини Земље: НАСА-ини напори за планетарну одбрану

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Први миоценски фосили у источној Африци бацају светло на еволуциону историју

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Веб свемирски телескоп открио Јупитеров млазни ток

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

Ризик од астероида у близини Земље: НАСА-ини напори за планетарну одбрану

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Први миоценски фосили у источној Африци бацају светло на еволуциону историју

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Веб свемирски телескоп открио Јупитеров млазни ток

20. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Да ли урбанизација покреће еволуцију биљака? Истраживање утицаја урбаних топлотних острва на варијацију боје листа

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari