A Look Into Medical Research Aboard the International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The upcoming SpaceX 29th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to launch on November 5, 2023, with the objective of advancing medical research and potentially finding new ways to prevent and treat diseases both on Earth and in space.

Several payloads sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory® will be aboard the mission, covering a range of topics from microbes and melanin production to brain organoids and medicinal delivery through mucus. Each investigation aims to bring value to humanity and foster commercial opportunities in the realm of low Earth orbit.

The Naval Research Laboratory will explore how microgravity affects the behavior of microbes in melanin production. The study will investigate the potential of microgravity and cosmic radiation in producing new melanin variants that can be utilized for developing new biomaterials.

Boeing will be conducting tests on an antimicrobial polymer surface coating to assess its efficacy against microbes on multiple locations within the ISS. The results may offer insights into mitigating infection risks during future space missions and on space platforms.

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) is collaborating with the ISS National Lab by funding two biotechnology investigations. The University of California, Santa Barbara aims to comprehend the role of mucus in the human airway and how it affects the delivery of medication to the lungs. The study will utilize gel-coated tubes to observe the transport of liquid plugs through the airway, potentially improving drug delivery models and therapies for respiratory distress syndrome in infants. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco will focus on immune system aging and the regenerative abilities of liver cells using 3D-immune-liver tissue chips. This research may lead to interventions that can slow down aging and enhance liver healing in patients on Earth.

The University of California, San Diego will investigate the effects of microgravity on stem-cell derived brain organoids to gain insight into accelerated aging in space and cognitive decline. The findings could contribute to a greater understanding of neurological conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, and potentially open doors to new treatments.

Redwire Space, a prominent figure in the development of space-based facilities, will utilize its Pharmaceutical In-space Laboratory to perform experiments on protein crystal growth using microgravity. The absence of gravity allows crystals to grow larger and more uniformly, potentially improving therapeutics for patients. This facility will be open to the life science community for further investigations once fully operational.

These groundbreaking inquiries will be showcased in a webinar hosted by the ISS National Lab and NASA, and media members are invited to ask questions during the session. The upcoming days will see numerous press releases highlighting the projects launching on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of this mission.

Q: What is the purpose of the SpaceX 29th Commercial Resupply Services mission?

A: The mission aims to advance medical research and potentially discover new ways to prevent and treat diseases both on Earth and in space.

Q: What are some of the payloads sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory?

A: The investigations cover a wide range of topics such as melanin production, antimicrobial surface coatings, the role of mucus in medicinal delivery, immune system aging, and brain organoids.

Q: How can these findings benefit humanity?

A: The research findings can potentially lead to improved drug delivery methods, treatments for neurological conditions, and enhanced therapeutics.

Q: When will the webinar showcasing the investigations be held?

A: The webinar will take place on October 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. EDT.

Q: Can I access high-resolution photos related to these investigations?

A: Yes, you can download high-resolution photos by visiting the ISS National Lab’s website.