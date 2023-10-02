ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Јужноафрички фармер открива ретке фрагменте метеорита

ByГабриел Ботха

2. окт. 2023
Јужноафрички фармер открива ретке фрагменте метеорита

A South African farmer has made an exceptional discovery, uncovering two separate meteorite fragments on his property in the Northern Cape. This marks the first meteorite discoveries in South Africa in over 40 years and brings the country’s total confirmed meteorite count to 51. The fragments have been officially named Brierskop and Wolfkop after nearby landmarks.

Meteorites are fragments of rock that survive their journey through Earth’s atmosphere after being ejected from space. They provide scientists with valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the organic life it contains. Meteorites are considered a vital part of natural heritage and are sought after by museums and collectors worldwide.

Finding meteorites is a challenging task, as they are typically discovered by chance or after being witnessed during meteor fireball events. The majority of meteorites originate from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, with a small percentage coming from the moon and Mars. Antarctica and the Sahara Desert are ideal locations for finding meteorites due to their arid climates, which aid in preservation.

In South Africa, meteorites are classified as national heritage items and are protected by law. They must be properly stored and conserved at accredited institutions for future research. The recent discoveries by the South African farmer highlight the potential for further meteorite findings in the country.

Advancements in technology, such as camera networks that record meteor fireball trajectories, have made it easier to locate meteorite fall sites. Citizen science initiatives involving volunteer ground searches have also contributed to the discovery of meteorites. With an estimated 10 to 50 meteorites landing on Earth’s surface each day, there are likely many more waiting to be found.

Извори: [Назив извора], [Назив извора]

Дефиниције:
– Meteorite: A piece of rocky space debris that survives collision with Earth.
– Chondrite: The oldest rocks in the solar system, dating back 4.567 billion years.
– Heritage Act: A law that classifies certain items as national heritage and protects them from damage, removal, export, or trade without proper permits.
– Citizen Science: The involvement of volunteers in scientific research and data collection.

Извор: Оригинални чланак

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Астероид 2008 КИ: Детаљи и потенцијалне последице

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari