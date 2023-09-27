ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Према уредницима, медицински часописи се суочавају са изазовима интегритета

ByВики Ставропулу

27. септембар 2023
Према уредницима, медицински часописи се суочавају са изазовима интегритета

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА одлаже лансирање мисије Псицхе Астероид да ажурира конфигурацију потисника

29. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Откриће древног фосила морске корњаче пружа увид у еволуциону историју

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Разумевање колачића и политика приватности

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА одлаже лансирање мисије Псицхе Астероид да ажурира конфигурацију потисника

29. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Откриће древног фосила морске корњаче пружа увид у еволуциону историју

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Разумевање колачића и политика приватности

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Древне речне поплаве у Гангетској равници пружају увид у будуће суперпоплаве

29. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari