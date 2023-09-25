Успешан опоравак ОСИРИС-РЕк капсуле за враћање узорка доноси узбуђење и олакшање

The U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground was filled with anticipation and nervousness as the sample return capsule of the OSIRIS-REx mission made its descent from space to the desert floor. After nearly twenty years of planning, the recovery operation took place at one of the most remote military bases in the U.S. Four helicopters, operated by NASA and the U.S. Air Force, took off to retrieve the capsule before it entered Earth’s atmosphere.

Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for the mission, described the mixture of emotions he experienced while riding in a recovery helicopter. He felt the weight of the responsibility and uncertainty about whether the capsule’s parachutes had opened as planned. Eventually, he received the news that the landing was successful, and tears of relief and joy filled his eyes.

While there was uncertainty about the deployment of the drogue chute, the main parachute successfully deployed. Although the imagery was inconclusive about the drogue chute, it became irrelevant due to the functioning main parachute.

The successful landing marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in scientific research. The samples of asteroid Bennu will be divided among various scientific institutions and space agencies for analysis. By studying the composition of Bennu, scientists hope to gain insights into the chemical history of our solar system and possibly even understand how life originated on Earth.

Since asteroids formed in the early stages of the solar system, analyzing the samples could provide clues about the presence of water and the building blocks of life, such as amino acids, on Earth. These samples will be studied extensively in the years to come, offering valuable insights into our cosmic neighborhood.

Source: NASA and the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground, Utah