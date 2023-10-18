ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Да ли је свест резултат ентропије у мозгу?

ByРоберт Андрев

18. окт. 2023
Да ли је свест резултат ентропије у мозгу?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Наука

Ледени покривач Гренланда је можда отпорнији на глобално загревање него што се раније мислило

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Црне рупе могу постојати у савршено избалансираним паровима, показују студије

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Путовање до астероида 16 Психа: Истраживање рађања Сунчевог система

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Ледени покривач Гренланда је можда отпорнији на глобално загревање него што се раније мислило

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Црне рупе могу постојати у савршено избалансираним паровима, показују студије

20. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Путовање до астероида 16 Психа: Истраживање рађања Сунчевог система

20. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Лобања слепог миша од пре 50 милиона година пружа нови увид у рану еволуцију слепих мишева

20. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari