Scientists have long known that the Milky Way has a distinctive warp, with its edges flared like a skirt, but the reason behind this phenomenon has remained a mystery. However, Harvard astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian have conducted calculations that provide a complete explanation for this warp, pointing to the Milky Way’s envelopment in a tilted and oblong halo of dark matter.

Jiwon Jesse Han, a student affiliated with the Center for Astrophysics, led the team in these calculations, which were published in Nature Astronomy. The work also involved co-authors Charlie Conroy and Lars Hernquist, both faculty members at the Center for Astrophysics and in the Department of Astronomy.

The team based their calculations on the assumption that the dark matter halo surrounding the Milky Way has the same tilted and oblong shape as the stellar halo, a diffuse cloud in which our galaxy is located. By using models to calculate the orbits of stars within this tilted dark matter halo, the team was able to achieve a near-perfect match to existing observations of the warped and flared galaxy.

The findings not only provide an elegant explanation for the magnitude and direction of the Milky Way’s warp but also support the hypothesis that the galaxy formed as a result of a galactic collision. Han explained that if the galaxy formed on its own, it would have had a spherical halo and a flat disk. The fact that both the stellar halo and dark matter halo have a tilted and oblong shape suggests that the Milky Way underwent a merger event involving the collision of two galaxies.

In addition to shedding light on the origins and evolution of the Milky Way, these calculations may offer insights into the properties and nature of dark matter itself. The shape of the dark matter halo provides clues regarding the limits of dark matter’s self-interactions, which remain unsolved mysteries in physics.

Understanding the Milky Way’s warp and the shape of its dark matter halo could also lead to improved methods of studying dark matter, which comprises the majority of the universe but is invisible and elusive. It may enable scientists to detect kinematic signatures of miniature dark matter halos, known as dark sub-halos, that are moving throughout the galaxy.

