Истраживање рођендана у свемиру са астронаутом Андреасом Могенсеном

Denmark’s very own astronaut, Andreas Mogensen, celebrated a unique birthday aboard the International Space Station. As the Expedition 70 commander and the first Dane in space, Mogensen took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his joy of witnessing the sun shining in space on his special day.

In his post, Mogensen explained the significance of the sun shining on birthdays, stating, “We also have a saying that if the sun shines on your birthday, it means you have been good this year — and the sun is always shining in space.” Accompanying his words was a captivating photo of Mogensen behind the camera, capturing the mesmerizing view from the ISS’s wraparound Cupola window.

Although separated from his family on this particular birthday, Mogensen expressed his gratitude for the “great crew” with whom he celebrated. The sense of camaraderie and togetherness among the crew members in space is truly remarkable.

Mogensen also shed light on Danish birthday traditions, explaining that in Denmark, birthdays are celebrated by flying the national flag, known as the Dannebrog. The flag represents happiness, celebration, and smiles. Mogensen even shared an awe-inspiring image of the Dannebrog floating alongside the flags of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, both special autonomous regions of Denmark.

This birthday celebration adds another fascinating chapter to Mogensen’s journey in space. Notably, it coincided with an eventful week on the ISS. Just a day earlier, the Expedition 70 crewmates and NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara carried out the fourth all-woman spacewalk in history, dedicating 6 hours and 42 minutes to crucial maintenance tasks. Mogensen himself is scheduled for his own extravehicular activity later in 2023.

Birthdays in space captivate our imagination and remind us of the incredible experiences astronauts encounter. From witnessing breathtaking views of our planet to celebrating in zero gravity, these unique moments make birthdays in space truly unforgettable.

#### FAQ

Q: What is the Dannebrog?

A: The Dannebrog is the national flag of Denmark and holds deep historical significance.

Q: How do Danes celebrate birthdays?

A: In Denmark, birthdays are celebrated by flying the Dannebrog, symbolizing happiness, celebration, and smiles.

Q: Who was the first Danish astronaut in space?

A: Andreas Mogensen was the first Danish astronaut to venture into space in 2015.

П: Шта је Међународна свемирска станица?

A: The International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a laboratory and observatory, hosting astronauts from different countries for various scientific missions. [Source: NASA](https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html)