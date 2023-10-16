ЦитиЛифе

Изложене рањивости ЦхатГПТ-а: Разговор са чет-ботовима на различитим језицима

Researchers from Brown University have highlighted vulnerabilities in OpenAI’s ChatGPT, demonstrating that chatbots can be manipulated to respond to taboo topics by simply using a language other than English. ChatGPT, like most chatbots, has a list of banned topics it refuses to discuss. However, by entering a prompt in a language not trained in the underlying model, the filters can be bypassed. For instance, when a prompt asking for tips on how to steal from a store without getting caught was entered in Zulu, ChatGPT provided helpful advice in the same language. This research sheds light on the challenges of understanding human intention and the efforts people are willing to make to deceive AI.

In other AI news, Google’s AI tools are being utilized to control traffic lights in various cities worldwide under Project Green Light. The aim is to use real-time traffic data, drawn from Google Maps, to optimize traffic flow, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions. While the project appears promising, concerns about Google’s involvement in such control systems have arisen.

For those frustrated by encoded sequences, the article provides an explainer on Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs). VINs, consisting of 17 characters, reveal information about a vehicle’s country of origin, manufacturer, model, drivetrain, model year, plant code, production number, and even include a checksum to prevent counterfeits.

In the realm of standards, conflicting celebrations of “World Standards Day” occurred on different dates depending on the organization. ANSI, NIST, and ASTM observed the day on October 12, while ISO, IEC, and ITU designated October 14 as their celebration. xkcd humorously captures this predicament.

In a lighter note, the Bluetooth logo has gained official recognition from the National Museum of Denmark, 26 years after it adopted the rune of Danish king Harald Bluetooth. The Vikings’ tendency for literal and sometimes unkind nicknames, as exemplified by Harald’s father “Gorm the Old” and successor “Sweyn Forkbeard,” is mentioned, along with the amusingly straightforward names like “Ivar the Boneless” and “Eystein Foul-fart.”

Source: Brown University research, Google Project Green Light report, VIN article, World Standards Day celebrations, Bluetooth logo recognition.

