ФЦЦ захтева да сателитске констелације координирају са астрономима како би се сметње свеле на минимум

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has updated the licenses of Iceye and Planet, two operators of satellite constellations, to require them to work with astronomers to mitigate the impact their satellites may have on ground-based astronomy. Iceye added eight satellites to its constellation, while Planet added seven of its upcoming Pelican high-resolution imaging satellites. Both companies are now required to coordinate with the National Science Foundation (NSF) in order to reach a mutually acceptable agreement to minimize the effects of their satellites on optical ground-based astronomy.

This recent agreement follows the FCC’s requirement for SpaceX, which had voluntarily worked out a coordination agreement with the NSF to address concerns about the impact of its Starlink constellation on astronomy. While individual constellations like Iceye and Planet’s do not pose major risks, astronomers are concerned that the aggregate effect of multiple large constellations could interfere with astronomical observations.

Astronomers have been actively collaborating with SpaceX and other companies to reduce the brightness of satellites, including Starlink, to minimize their impact on astronomy. The goal is to ensure that satellite constellations are no brighter than magnitude 7. The NSF is also working on coordination agreements with OneWeb and Amazon for their constellations. The OneWeb agreement is complete, while discussions with Amazon’s Kuiper constellation are in the final stages.

Astronomers have praised the FCC for addressing their concerns and are appreciative of the efforts made by satellite companies to mitigate interference. This collaboration between satellite constellations and the astronomy community will continue for future systems, including second-generation constellations planned by companies like OneWeb.

