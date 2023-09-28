ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Андреас Могенсен постаје командант ИСС-а, означавајући прекретницу за европске астронауте

ByРоберт Андрев

28. септембар 2023
Андреас Могенсен постаје командант ИСС-а, означавајући прекретницу за европске астронауте

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has taken over as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), making him the sixth European to fill this prestigious role. Mogensen assumed command on September 26, 2023, and will serve until early 2024, overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. As the ISS commander, Mogensen is responsible for the safety, well-being, and coordination of the crew members, while also working with ground control to oversee all activities and operations on the Space Station.

During his command, several cargo vehicles will arrive at the ISS, including the Axiom-3, which will carry ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt. This will mark the first time that two Scandinavians are in space together. Mogensen’s tenure as commander coincides with his ongoing Huginn mission, which began on August 27, 2023, when he launched as the pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Andreas Mogensen’s appointment as ISS commander highlights the recognition of European astronauts and their expertise by international partners. This milestone is celebrated by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Daniel Neuenschwander, who commends Mogensen’s leadership and wishes him and the Expedition 70 crew a successful and memorable experience on the Space Station.

The ISS commander plays a critical role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. The commander’s responsibilities include ensuring the safety of the crew, managing and coordinating the activities of all crew members, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, and serving as the primary point of communication between the ISS and ground control.

Source: ESA, NASA

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Наука

Утицај климатских промена на време листања и цветања

1. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Индија је успешно приземљила брод у близини јужног пола Месеца

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Кина ће лансирати Куекиао-2 за подршку лунарним комуникацијама

1. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сте пропустили

Наука

Утицај климатских промена на време листања и цветања

1. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Индија је успешно приземљила брод у близини јужног пола Месеца

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Кина ће лансирати Куекиао-2 за подршку лунарним комуникацијама

1. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Иновативни носиви фластер за континуирано праћење глукозе

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari