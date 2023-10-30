Dr. Vincent Funari Joins EmeritusDX to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnostics

EmeritusDX, a leading cancer diagnostics and information company, recently announced the addition of esteemed genomics authority Dr. Vincent Funari to its research and innovation teams. With over 20 years of experience in integrating genomic technologies into precision medicine, Dr. Funari’s appointment is set to redefine the way cancer patients are diagnosed and treated.

As a licensed Clinical Genetic Molecular Biologist Scientist (CGMBS) by the California Department of Health Care Services, Dr. Funari has dedicated his career to advancing the field of precision medicine, with a strong focus on hematologic and solid tumors. His expertise and vast network make him a valuable asset to EmeritusDX’s executive team.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Funari onboard,” said Robert Embree, Chief Executive Officer of EmeritusDX. “His extensive research background, clinical genomics experience, and passion for innovation in precision medicine align perfectly with our mission to provide first-in-class patient care.”

Dr. Funari shares the company’s enthusiasm for this new role, stating, “I am thrilled and honored to join the EmeritusDX team. Our primary goal is to offer a comprehensive menu of services that cover the entire cancer care continuum. With cutting-edge technology at our disposal, we will make a significant impact on the lives of cancer patients.”

EmeritusDX’s commitment to excellence is evident in their unrivaled laboratory capabilities, which enable them to deliver accurate and timely results. The company’s partners include renowned hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and organizations involved in contract research and pharmaceutical development.

With the addition of Dr. Funari, EmeritusDX is poised to revolutionize cancer diagnostics, providing actionable clinical information that guides personalized treatment plans. As they continue to push the boundaries of precision medicine, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and enhancing outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.

Често Постављана Питања

What is EmeritusDX?

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company that specializes in delivering actionable clinical information. They perform testing in their state-of-the-art laboratory, providing vital guidance for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. They collaborate with various partners, including hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and more.

What are Dr. Vincent Funari’s credentials?

Dr. Vincent Funari is a Clinical Genetic Molecular Biologist Scientist (CGMBS) licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services. He has over 20 years of experience integrating genomic technologies into precision medicine, with a specific focus on hematologic and solid tumors.

What is the goal of EmeritusDX?

The primary goal of EmeritusDX is to offer a complete and robust range of services that cover the entire cancer care continuum. Through the utilization of cutting-edge technology, they aim to make a significant impact on the lives of cancer patients by providing personalized and innovative diagnostic solutions.