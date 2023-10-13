ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Задивљујуће слике морског живота освојиле су награду за океанског фотографа године

ByВики Ставропулу

13. окт. 2023
Задивљујуће слике морског живота освојиле су награду за океанског фотографа године

A breathtaking image of a paper nautilus floating in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption has won the prestigious 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year award. The photograph was taken by Jialing Cai during a blackwater dive in the Philippines. The paper nautilus, an unknown species, was found drifting on a piece of debris in the ocean following the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Cai described the challenging conditions of the dive, with low visibility and dense fog. However, amidst this adversity, Cai captured a serene and enchanting scene. The particles in the water reflected the photographer’s light, creating a magical atmosphere. The image was reminiscent of a fairy tale set in a snowy night, emphasizing the beauty and resilience of marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition announced its winners on September 14. Taking second place was Andrei Savin, whose photograph showcased a crab within the graceful tentacles of a sea anemone. The image captured the delicate relationship between different marine species.

Third place went to Alvaro Herrero López-Beltrán for his haunting photograph of a whale struggling to reach the water’s surface. The whale’s flukes were severely damaged due to being entangled in a stake and fishing line. The image serves as a stark reminder of the impact of human activities on marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is held annually and is produced by Oceanographic Magazine in collaboration with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia. It aims to celebrate the beauty of the ocean and raise awareness about the challenges faced by marine ecosystems.

By Вики Ставропулу

