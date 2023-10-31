Откривање катаклизмичког утицаја прашине на изумирање диносауруса

Many believe that it was an asteroid impact that led to the demise of dinosaurs and ushered in the era of mammals. However, a recent study has shed light on a crucial factor that played a significant role in their extinction: dust.

Researchers have long hypothesized that the dust fallout from the asteroid impact played a part in the worldwide calamity. In a new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, scientists have unveiled the powerful role of dust in driving extinctions and disrupting the balance of life on Earth.

By analyzing sedimentary evidence from the Tanis site in North Dakota, the researchers ran simulations simulating the post-impact conditions. These simulations revealed that the fine-grained dust, a byproduct of the pulverized rock ejected into the atmosphere, had a profound impact on the environment. The dust particles, measuring 0.8-8.0 micrometers, formed a global cloud layer, blocking sunlight and impeding photosynthesis for up to two years.

The dust fallout was not a mere inconvenience. The total amount of dust generated by the impact was estimated to be about 2,000 gigatonnes, which is over 11 times the weight of Mount Everest. Its presence in the atmosphere for 15 years plunged the Earth into a state of darkness and cold. The surface temperatures dropped by about 27 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius), initiating what scientists refer to as an “impact winter.”

This catastrophic event triggered a cascade of extinctions across different ecosystems. As plants lost their ability to produce food through photosynthesis, herbivores starved, and carnivores were left without prey. The collapse of food webs in marine realms led to the demise of tiny phytoplankton, further exacerbating the ecological collapse.

The recovery from this “impact winter” took several decades, with pre-impact temperature conditions returning only after about 20 years. During this period, the dominance of dinosaurs came to an end, offering an opportunity for mammals to rise and become the dominant organisms on Earth.

The study highlights the significance of dust as a key driver of mass extinctions. While previous research focused on other factors such as sulfur and soot, this study underscores the central role of dust in reshaping the planet’s history.

Питања:

П: Шта је изазвало изумирање диносауруса?

A: The extinction of dinosaurs was primarily caused by an asteroid impact that obliterated a significant portion of life on Earth.

Q: How did dust contribute to their extinction?

A: The dust fallout from the asteroid impact blocked sunlight, impeding photosynthesis and triggering a chain reaction of extinctions across different ecosystems.

Q: Is the impact winter phenomenon unique to the extinction of dinosaurs?

A: Impact winters have occurred throughout Earth’s history, but the event that ended the age of dinosaurs is the most well-known example.

Q: How long did it take for the Earth to recover from the impact?

A: The recovery from the impact winter took decades, with pre-impact temperature conditions returning after about 20 years.

Q: Did any organisms survive the extinction event?

A: Organisms that could enter a dormant phase or adapt to a generalistic lifestyle generally had a higher chance of survival. Small mammals, for example, were able to thrive in the aftermath of the catastrophe.