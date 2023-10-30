A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona has harnessed 13-year-old infrared data to provide updated estimates of the size and albedo of the asteroid Dinkinesh. These refined measurements are crucial in supporting NASA’s Lucy mission, which is set to encounter Dinkinesh on November 1st.

The main objective of NASA’s Lucy mission is to explore the population of Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which are small bodies that share an orbit with the gas giant. However, before reaching Jupiter’s orbit, the spacecraft will pass within a mere 265 miles from the surface of Dinkinesh. This close encounter with the asteroid provides a unique opportunity for the Lucy mission to refine its systems and procedures for future asteroid encounters.

The researchers used data collected by NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), which serendipitously scanned Dinkinesh during its prime mission in 2010. The observations, although weak, allowed the team to identify Dinkinesh’s infrared signal and stack multiple exposures to enhance the signal-to-noise ratio.

This new analysis has refined the size and albedo of Dinkinesh, suggesting that it has a diameter of around half a mile and an albedo consistent with stony (S-type) asteroids. This information is valuable in understanding the nature of near-Earth objects and the potential hazards they may pose.

Furthermore, the utilization of WISE data in studying Dinkinesh showcases the mission’s versatility beyond its original purpose. Originally intended to create an all-sky infrared map of the universe, WISE has proved invaluable in detecting and tracking asteroids and comets that venture close to Earth’s orbit.

The insights gained from studying Dinkinesh, the smallest main belt asteroid to be studied up-close, could have far-reaching implications. Understanding these small main-belt asteroids may shed light on the formation of near-Earth asteroids and their origins.

Looking ahead, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor (NEO Surveyor) is set to take over from WISE and continue scanning the sky in infrared wavelengths for hard-to-find asteroids and comets. The research team believes that the same techniques used to enhance WISE observations could boost NEO Surveyor’s capabilities, further enhancing our ability to detect and track potentially hazardous objects.

By capitalizing on the wealth of infrared data, scientists and space agencies can refine our understanding of asteroids and their properties, paving the way for future exploration and planetary defense.

ФАК

Q: What is NASA’s Lucy mission?

A: NASA’s Lucy mission aims to explore the population of Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which are small objects that share Jupiter’s orbit.

Q: How did researchers measure the size and albedo of asteroid Dinkinesh?

A: Researchers utilized 13-year-old infrared data from NASA’s WISE spacecraft to refine the size and albedo estimates of asteroid Dinkinesh.

Q: What is the significance of studying Dinkinesh?

A: Studying Dinkinesh, the smallest main belt asteroid to be studied up-close, could provide valuable insights into the formation of near-Earth asteroids and their origins.

Q: How does WISE contribute to asteroid detection?

A: Although WISE’s primary mission was to create an infrared map of the universe, it has played a critical role in detecting and tracking asteroids and comets that approach Earth’s orbit.

Q: What is the future of asteroid detection after WISE?

A: NASA’s NEO Surveyor will take over from WISE and continue scanning the sky in infrared wavelengths to detect and track asteroids and comets, potentially utilizing similar techniques employed in this study.