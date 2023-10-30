New Insights into Mars’s Interior Structure Revealed by Recent Studies

Recent studies have prompted scientists to reevaluate their understanding of Mars’s internal composition, necessitating a revision to existing diagrams. Two separate research teams have published their findings, both of which suggest that Mars’s liquid iron core is smaller than previously believed. Additionally, these studies highlight the presence of a 150-kilometer-thick layer of molten silicate surrounding the core, an observation that had not been previously documented (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06586-4 and DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06601-8).

The groundbreaking research published in Science in 2021 provided the initial comprehensive seismic analysis of Mars, leveraging data collected by NASA’s InSight lander. However, further analysis has revealed that the previous estimations for the size of Mars’s core were overestimated by approximately 30%. Henri Samuel, a scientist at the French National Center for Scientific Research involved in both the 2021 research and its recent update, emphasizes the importance of being open to revising scientific understanding. As Samuel states, “This proves that we need to change our minds sometimes.”

Seismologists can deduce the internal structure of a planet by studying the behavior of pressure and shear waves within it. Pressure waves can traverse through solids and liquids, while shear waves cannot pass through liquids and are instead reflected. Previous research in 2021 suggested the existence of a shear wave reflecting off a liquid surface within Mars, indicating the boundary between the liquid iron core and the solid silicate mantle. Consequently, scientists concluded that the core was larger and less dense than previous estimations.

However, doubts arose regarding this core structure due to the necessary presence of lighter elements such as hydrogen, sulfur, oxygen, and carbon alongside iron and nickel. Cosmochemists found it implausible for these volatile light elements to coexist under the conditions prevailing during Mars’s formation. Furthermore, scientists questioned the ability of these light elements to contribute significantly to the core’s composition.

To address these uncertainties, the recent studies examined numerous seismic events triggered by meteor impacts and quakes. One critical event indicated the passage of a pressure wave through molten silicate rather than solid silicate, leading both research teams to independently reach similar conclusions. They propose that Mars’s core consists of a relatively dense liquid iron sphere surrounded by a layer of molten silicate, effectively eliminating the light-element problem.

Researchers employed experimental data on extreme material conditions, including iron alloys, to interpret the seismic waves’ implications for Mars’s layered structure. Meanwhile, another team of planetary scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, employed simulations of material properties. Drawing slightly different conclusions about the light element composition of Mars’s core, both teams anticipate the need for additional data on extreme temperature and pressure material properties to further refine their understandings.

Although future data on Mars quakes will be scarce as NASA’s InSight lander powered down in December 2022, other research teams are expected to continue analyzing the existing data to verify and expand upon these recent discoveries. The robustness and significance of these findings emphasize the evolving nature of scientific understanding and the necessity of remaining open to new insights.