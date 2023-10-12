ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Кравље ђубриво као сировина за гасификацију биомасе: оптимизација процеса

ByВики Ставропулу

12. окт. 2023
Кравље ђубриво као сировина за гасификацију биомасе: оптимизација процеса

The overuse of fossil fuels has led to global environmental pollution, prompting the need to shift towards green, low-carbon, and sustainable energy sources. Biomass energy, derived from organic materials produced through photosynthesis, offers a clean and renewable alternative. Livestock and poultry manure, a type of biomass, has gained attention due to its abundant availability and lesser susceptibility to weather and seasonal variations compared to other biomass sources.

Efficiently utilizing livestock and poultry manure as a gasification feedstock can significantly mitigate environmental pollution caused by traditional fossil fuels. Gasification is a thermal chemical process that converts biomass into a gas fuel, known as syngas, through high-temperature incomplete combustion conditions. Syngas, primarily composed of CO2, CO, H2, CH4, and other gases, can be used in various energy conversion devices.

To optimize the gasification process of cow manure, researchers from Henan Agricultural University developed a biomass gasification model using Aspen Plus software. They evaluated parameters such as gasification temperature, steam-to-biomass ratio, and pressure to determine their impact on the H2/CO ratio and lower heating value (LHV) of syngas.

The simulation results showed that higher gasification temperatures favored increased H2 and CO content, with H2 peaking at 800 °C. Increasing steam as a gasification agent promoted higher H2 production. However, a higher steam-to-biomass ratio had a negative effect on CO and CH4, resulting in a decrease in LHV. The optimal gasification pressure was found to be 0.1 MPa.

This study provides valuable insights into optimizing the gasification process of cow manure. The developed model can be used to predict syngas composition from other biomass feedstocks and may contribute to further research on improving biomass gasification processes.

Извор:
– Yajun Zhang et al, Numerical modeling of biomass gasification using cow dung as feedstock, Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.15302/J-FASE-2023500

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Наука

Живот после свемира: Прилагођавање гравитацији и обарање рекорда

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе креће у мисију на метални астероид

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Утицај помрачења Сунца на временске услове

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Живот после свемира: Прилагођавање гравитацији и обарање рекорда

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе креће у мисију на метални астероид

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Утицај помрачења Сунца на временске услове

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе почиње путовање до металног астероида

14. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari