India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Japan’s space agency, JAXA, are teaming up once again for an exciting lunar mission. Known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), the Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to delve into the mysteries of the lunar surface and uncover valuable data on water resources.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to study the quantity and types of water resources present on the moon’s surface. Water on the moon holds immense significance for space exploration, as it can potentially support future human missions and serve as a valuable resource for sustaining life.

Scheduled for launch in 2025, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be carried out using JAXA’s H3 rocket. This launch mission will have a mass of approximately 6 tons. The lander and rover, essential components of the mission, weigh over 350 kilograms. These robust and sophisticated machines will be instrumental in carrying out the necessary scientific investigations.

By exploring the lunar surface, the Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to uncover crucial information about water distribution, the presence of ice, and possible deposits in the polar regions of the moon. This data will contribute significantly to our understanding of the moon’s resources and its potential for future human activities.

With the collaborative efforts of ISRO and JAXA, the Chandrayaan-4 mission represents a significant step forward in lunar exploration. It embodies the spirit of international cooperation and scientific advancement as we strive to unravel the mysteries of our celestial neighbor.

