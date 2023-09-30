ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Последњи Супермесец 2023: Жетвени Месец сјаји

ByГабриел Ботха

30. септембар 2023
Последњи Супермесец 2023: Жетвени Месец сјаји

The summer of 2023 has been a treat for full moon fans, with four supermoons in a row. The most recent supermoon, known as the Harvest Moon, occurred on September 29th, marking the end of the supermoon season for this year. A supermoon is when the moon is at or near its perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear 30% brighter and 14% larger in the sky.

The Harvest Moon is so named because it typically occurs in September, coinciding with the start of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, skywatchers were treated to a series of supermoons starting in July, including a rare Super Blue Moon in August. This has been an especially fortunate year for supermoon lovers, as the next supermoon won’t occur until September 2024.

Photographers around the world took advantage of the added lighting provided by the supermoon and captured some stunning images. Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy used two telescopes to capture a detailed shot of the Full Harvest Moon as it cleared the clouds. In Germany, visitors at the Oktoberfest festival in Munich enjoyed a carousel ride with the full moon in the background. In Texas, Matt Lantz captured a breathtaking view of the Harvest Moon setting behind a mesquite tree. And in Italy, photographer Lorenzo Di Cola assembled 14 different images to create a mosaic showing the moon’s rising in stages.

The Harvest Moon is a beautiful celestial event that not only illuminates the night sky but also offers opportunities for stunning photography. Whether you observe it from a rooftop or by a lake, the supermoon is a sight to behold. Don’t miss the next supermoon in September 2024!

Дефиниције:
– Supermoon: When the moon is at or near its perigee, the closest point in its orbit with Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.
– Harvest Moon: The full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, typically in September, marking the start of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Извори:
– Спаце.цом (изворни чланак)

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Астероид 2008 КИ: Детаљи и потенцијалне последице

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari