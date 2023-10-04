Утицај БлуеВалкер 3 сателита на астрономију

An international team of scientists, including researchers from Imperial College London, have recently published a paper in Nature journal that discusses the implications of the BlueWalker 3 satellite prototype on astronomy. The BlueWalker 3 is part of a satellite constellation planned by AST SpaceMobile, with the aim of providing mobile and broadband services globally.

According to the researchers, observations of the BlueWalker 3 have revealed that it is one of the brightest objects in the night sky, surpassing all but the most luminous stars. This high brightness poses a significant challenge for astronomers, especially considering that several companies worldwide are planning similar satellite constellations.

The concern arises from the fact that these satellite constellations, due to their proximity to Earth and their large size, have the potential to disrupt night sky observations. Astronomers view the night sky as a unique laboratory that allows for experiments that cannot be conducted elsewhere. Furthermore, the pristine night sky holds cultural significance and is considered a shared heritage of humanity that should be safeguarded for future generations.

The researchers used observations from professionals and amateurs from various locations, including Chile, the US, Mexico, and New Zealand, to track the trajectory of the BlueWalker 3. While attempts were made to mitigate the interference caused by the brightness of the satellite, it was challenging to fully prevent its impact on astronomical observations.

Additionally, the BlueWalker 3 operates at radio frequencies close to those used by radio telescopes, potentially disrupting radio astronomy. The researchers emphasize the need for further research to develop strategies that protect existing and upcoming telescopes from the numerous satellites planned for launch in the next decade.

While recognizing the importance of satellite constellations for global communications, the researchers urge for a careful consideration of their side effects and efforts to minimize their impact on astronomy. It is crucial to balance the progress in worldwide communications with the preservation of our ability to explore and understand the cosmos.

In summary, the BlueWalker 3 satellite prototype, as part of a satellite constellation, poses a significant challenge for astronomers due to its brightness and potential interference with night sky observations. The research team emphasizes the need for strategies to protect telescopes and minimize the impact of future satellite constellations on astronomy.

Source: Nature Journal, Imperial College London