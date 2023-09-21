ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Црне рупе троше своје окружење брже него што се очекивало

ByРоберт Андрев

21. септембар 2023
Црне рупе троше своје окружење брже него што се очекивало

A recent study conducted by Northwestern University has shed new light on the voracious appetite of black holes. While it is known that black holes do not eat like living organisms, their gravitational pull allows them to devour nearby objects such as gas, dust, and even stars. This process is commonly referred to as “eating”.

Traditionally, it was believed that black holes consumed matter from their surroundings at a slow pace, following the predictions of classical accretion disk theory. However, the new research, which used advanced 3D simulations, has proven this assumption wrong.

The study found that black holes rip through their accretion disk at astonishingly fast speeds, essentially devouring it in a whirlwind. An accretion disk is a swirling disk of matter that spirals into a black hole. This disk forms when the black hole is in a binary system with a companion star or when it is surrounded by a cloud of gas and dust. The black hole’s immense gravitational force attracts these elements, causing them to spiral into the depths of the black hole.

The discovery of this accelerated consumption provides valuable insights into the behavior of black holes and their impact on their surroundings. The researchers at Northwestern University hope that this newfound understanding could help scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding these enigmatic cosmic entities.

In conclusion, black holes’ insatiable hunger leads them to consume their surrounding environment much faster than previously believed. Through their immense gravitational pull, they rapidly consume gas, dust, and even stars. The recent study conducted by Northwestern University and based on 3D simulations has uncovered this accelerated consumption, providing new insights into the behavior of black holes.

Извори:
– Студија Универзитета Нортхвестерн

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Наука

ИСРО наставља са покушајима да успостави контакт са лендером и ровером Цхандраиаан-3

24. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Астронаут Френк Рубио жали због продуженог трајања мисије

24. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Истраживачи стварају синтетичке врсте без биохемије и посматрају еволуционе принципе

24. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

ИСРО наставља са покушајима да успостави контакт са лендером и ровером Цхандраиаан-3

24. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Астронаут Френк Рубио жали због продуженог трајања мисије

24. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Истраживачи стварају синтетичке врсте без биохемије и посматрају еволуционе принципе

24. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Карипске кутије медузе Научите да избегавате препреке

24. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari