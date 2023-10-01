ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Шпанска мисија АНСЕР: Револуционисање посматрања Земље помоћу ЦубеСатс-а

Мампхо Бресциа

1. окт. 2023
Spain’s Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth-observation Research (ANSER) mission is introducing a groundbreaking concept in Earth observation. Designed by the Spanish Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA), the ANSER mission will launch three CubeSats that will revolutionize the way we understand and observe our planet.

The key innovation of these shoebox-sized satellites is their ability to fly in formation, resembling a flock of birds. By emulating the behavior of birds flying in formation, with one bird leading and the others following, the ANSER mission aims to maintain the positions of these satellites in space. This innovative approach will enable precise and synchronized imaging of Earth’s waters.

The name ANSER holds significance, as it is derived from the Latin name for the wild goose. The wild goose is a prime example of birds flying in formation, adopting a leader-follower protocol. The ANSER mission seeks to replicate this strategy, showcasing the remarkable capabilities of these nanosatellites.

This new concept in Earth observation opens up a world of possibilities. By flying in formation, the ANSER CubeSats will be able to cover larger areas with their imaging capabilities, capturing a comprehensive view of our planet. This synchronized imaging will provide valuable insights into the changes and dynamics of Earth’s waters, including oceans, lakes, and rivers.

The ANSER mission has the potential to transform Earth observation, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution for monitoring and understanding our planet. By harnessing the power of CubeSats and emulating nature’s strategies, Spain is at the forefront of technological advancements in this field.

