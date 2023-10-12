ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Прстенасто помрачење Сунца долази у БЦ, али време може покварити поглед

ByРоберт Андрев

12. окт. 2023
Прстенасто помрачење Сунца долази у БЦ, али време може покварити поглед

An annular solar eclipse, a celestial event where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, will be visible in parts of Earth’s western hemisphere this weekend. In British Columbia (B.C.), the eclipse will be visible for approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, between 8:08 a.m. and 10:38 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to occur at 9:20 a.m.

Unlike a full solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse creates a ring of light around the moon’s shadow. The next total eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s South Coast may miss out on witnessing the event due to showers forecasted throughout the day. However, other parts of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to see the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, are among the best spots to view the event. Additionally, countries like Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will also have good visibility for the eclipse.

It is essential to note that looking directly at the eclipse can harm the eyes. To safely observe the annular eclipse, sky-gazers are advised to wear specially designed glasses or create their own viewing devices using household objects. Protecting the eyes is paramount to avoid any damage or discomfort.

By Роберт Андрев

