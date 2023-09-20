ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Амерички астронаут Франк Рубио спреман је да се врати кући након рекордног свемирског лета

ByРоберт Андрев

20. септембар 2023
Амерички астронаут Франк Рубио спреман је да се врати кући након рекордног свемирског лета

Frank Rubio, an American astronaut, is set to return to Earth after completing the longest single spaceflight by an American. He broke the previous record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American on September 11th and will complete a full year in space on Thursday. Rubio expressed his anticipation for reuniting with his family, enjoying fresh food, and experiencing silence upon his arrival.

Originally, Rubio was scheduled for a six-month mission but the plans changed due to a coolant leak detected in the Soyuz spacecraft. This resulted in a delay and extended his stay on the International Space Station to a year. Rubio admitted that a year away from loved ones has taken a psychological toll, emphasizing the importance of staying mentally strong in the space station’s “unforgiving environment.”

During his time in space, Rubio worked on various scientific projects, including studying how bacteria adapt to spaceflight and how exercise affects humans during long-duration missions. One of his favorite projects involved studying the growth and development of a tomato plant, which could provide insights for cultivating crops on a larger scale in space.

Rubio also spoke about the camaraderie on board the space station and the support given to new arrivals. He expressed gratitude for the guidance provided by his fellow crewmates in learning essential tasks in the unique environment of space.

Before becoming an astronaut, Rubio served in the U.S. Army and attended medical school. He expressed both excitement and uncertainty about his return to Earth, as his body will need time to readjust to the effects of gravity after a prolonged period in zero gravity.

By Роберт Андрев

