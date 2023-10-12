Утицај антропогених аеросола на обрасце падавина у Јужној Азији

In recent years, there has been growing concern about the impact of aerosols on the Earth’s climate. Aerosols are fine particles suspended in the air, often released as a result of human activities such as agriculture, pollution, and the use of certain products. They can have a significant influence on our planet, affecting the way solar radiation is scattered and absorbed, as well as altering cloud formation and temperature gradients.

One particular area of concern is South Asia, where aerosol concentrations are among the highest globally. A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters has found that these aerosols have a substantial impact on precipitation patterns in the region, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods. The research, conducted by Dr. Jitendra Singh and colleagues from the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science in Zurich, used modeling techniques to predict how aerosols would affect precipitation in the future.

The study found that aerosols have a combative drying effect, suppressing precipitation by around 30-50%. This is particularly concerning because reliable rainfall is crucial for the region’s economy, as well as food and water resource security. The researchers predict that precipitation patterns could be suppressed for up to 50 years during the monsoon season and 10 years during the post-monsoon season.

The impact on monsoons is due to the high aerosol concentrations in the northern hemisphere, which push the Intertropical Convergence Zone southward and weaken the climate pattern. The type and distribution of aerosols also play a significant role in precipitation changes. In the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods, burning of biomass and fossils dominate aerosol release, while the monsoon season is characterized by anthropogenic sources, mineral dust, and sea spray.

The research team’s modeling also revealed that greenhouse gases have an offsetting effect on aerosols, delaying monsoon precipitation. However, the overall decline in aerosol abundance since 2020 suggests that air pollution policies in North America, Europe, and East Asia may have had a positive impact.

It is important to note that these findings are based on a specific emissions scenario and may change as efforts to reduce carbon emissions continue. Nevertheless, the study underscores the need for stricter policies to tackle aerosol pollution in South Asia and highlights the potential consequences of changing precipitation patterns on the region’s natural environment and human population.

Source: Singh et al. (2023) “Modeled spatial pattern of precipitation changes during the monsoon and the pre- and post-monsoon periods.” Geophysical Research Letters.