ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Ове суботе ће се одржати спектакуларно прстенасто помрачење Сунца

ByГабриел Ботха

10. окт. 2023
Ове суботе ће се одржати спектакуларно прстенасто помрачење Сунца

Stargazers and astronomers are in for a treat this Saturday as an annular solar eclipse is set to occur. This cosmic phenomenon will be visible in parts of the US, Mexico, South America, and Central America, with the US experiencing at least a partial eclipse. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most but not all of the Sun’s light. This creates a thin ring, or annulus, of light, leading to the event being called an annular eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which allows observers to see the Corona, an annular solar eclipse is rarer and offers a unique visual experience.

The path of the October 14 eclipse will span a wide area, presenting different viewing opportunities depending on your location. Those within the path of annularity will witness the full “ring of fire” effect, while nearby regions will experience a partial eclipse. It is crucial to plan ahead and find a suitable viewing location away from city lights and tall buildings in order to have a clear view of the sky during the eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe eye damage or blindness. To safely view the annular solar eclipse, protective equipment such as approved eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector should be used. It is also advised to attend public viewing events organized by astronomy clubs and organizations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Извори:
– Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
– НАСА

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Делимично помрачење Сунца биће видљиво у Алберти ове суботе

12. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Соларне олује: претња модерној технологији и инфраструктури

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Древни прстенови на дрвету откривају разорну соларну олују која би данас могла да утиче на цивилизацију

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Делимично помрачење Сунца биће видљиво у Алберти ове суботе

12. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Соларне олује: претња модерној технологији и инфраструктури

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Древни прстенови на дрвету откривају разорну соларну олују која би данас могла да утиче на цивилизацију

12. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин хеликоптер Ингенуити Марс поставља нови рекорд брзине на 62. лету

12. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari