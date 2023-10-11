ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Ретко прстенасто помрачење Сунца биће делимично видљиво у Британској Колумбији

ByГабриел Ботха

11. окт. 2023
Ретко прстенасто помрачење Сунца биће делимично видљиво у Британској Колумбији

This week, North America will witness a rare annular solar eclipse, with British Columbia (B.C.) being able to observe a partial eclipse from its southwest corner. The eclipse will occur early Saturday morning, just after sunrise. To make the best of the viewing experience, Vancouver’s H.R. MacMillan Space Centre astronomer Marley Leacock suggests finding a place with a clear view of the east-southeast, especially the horizon.

An annular eclipse is a type of solar eclipse where the moon is positioned directly in front of the sun, but does not fully cover it. The result is a ring of fire around the moon. Leacock explains that solar eclipses are already rare to observe from a specific location, regardless of the type. Protective eyewear, such as eclipse glasses, filters, or solar viewers, is necessary to safely view the eclipse. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient and can cause eye damage.

If the weather in B.C. does not cooperate, there are other resources available to experience the eclipse. NASA will provide live feeds of the annular solar eclipse from various locations across the U.S. The Exploratorium in San Francisco will also offer three different live streams, including one with sonification, which converts astronomical data into sound.

Looking ahead, Leacock mentions a couple of upcoming celestial events. The Orionid meteor shower, which peaks on October 21 and 22, will be visible with the moon in its first quarter, setting as the meteor shower radiant rises. Additionally, B.C. residents can look forward to a partial lunar eclipse on November 19.

Извори: Вести Постмедиа, NASA

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Живот после свемира: Прилагођавање гравитацији и обарање рекорда

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе креће у мисију на метални астероид

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Утицај помрачења Сунца на временске услове

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Живот после свемира: Прилагођавање гравитацији и обарање рекорда

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе креће у мисију на метални астероид

14. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Утицај помрачења Сунца на временске услове

14. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ина свемирска летелица Псицхе почиње путовање до металног астероида

14. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari